Julia Jade Reclaims Her Timeline in Affirming New Single “actually, I have time” Ahead of Upcoming EP

LA-based “involuntary twee” artist Julia Jade has released her reflective and uplifting new single, “actually, I have time,” a cinematic reminder to trust your own timeline in a world that constantly tells you you’re behind. Known for her quirky, conversational writing and heartfelt theatricality, Julia Jade pairs dreamlike instrumentation with tender repetition in a track that sounds like a late-night pep talk from your kindest friend. Both soothing and empowering, “actually, I have time” is now available to stream and download on all platforms.

Julia Jade wrote the single in a moment of anxiety, grappling with the pressure to “make it” before it’s too late, and shaped it into a gentle anthem for those overwhelmed by ambition. “I wrote this song about pursuing a dream and feeling like you’re constantly running out of time… like, if you haven’t achieved it fully by now, you’ll never do it,” she shares. “I wanted it to be an affirmation you could sing anytime that feeling snuck up on you. Something simple and easy to remember—so you really could use it as a tool.” Inspired by the tone of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Julia Jade imagined the song as something soft, sincere, and kind enough to be sung to a child, or to your inner child. Featuring ethereal strings, dreamy guitar textures, and layered vocals from close friends, the track is less about fixing everything, and more about remembering you’re not alone: “If you’re singing it wrong or you sing out of tune / You won’t sing it alone ‘cause I’ll sing it with you.” The warm and inviting atmosphere of the track is shaped by Wassim Rahmani (guitar), Ivan Krnic (bass), and Anastasiia (strings), with mixing by Confluence Audio and mastering by Xavier Hill. The song was written and produced entirely by Julia Jade, who says having friends sing on it “felt symbolic of the way your friends lift you up, affirm you, and believe in you in the moments that you don’t believe in yourself.” Though she attempted to write this song years ago and didn’t quite have the words, she now shares, “I’m really glad it exists now and hope anyone who feels in a rush to have it all figured out stumbles upon this at the exact moment they need it.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles in a home full of comedy and music, Julia Jade has become no stranger to the entertainment industry. She has honed in on producing music that has theatrical alt-pop elements with twee undertones marked with a quirk and open diary-like lyricism. At just 3 years old, she immersed herself in the world of music, taking piano and guitar lessons, where Julia Jade eventually discovered her inherent passion for songwriting, even locking herself in her room until she wrote a full song at the age of 7. Partaking in theatre groups in school and realizing an even deeper connection to the arts, she started to perform her own songs, including the first original piece she ever played publicly called “February Flowers.” Owning her craft, Julia Jade affirmed that she wanted to pursue songwriting, skipping the 11th grade and applying to colleges early; she was admitted to Berklee College of Music, auditioning with that original song. As a well-rounded singer-songwriter, Julia Jade crafts songs that give voice to universal truths and resonate deeply with her fans. Often drawing similarities with artists such as Ingrid Michaelson, Rilo Kiley, Regina Spektor, The Weepies, and even Bo Burnham, she weaves a tapestry of love, loss, friendship, and simple joys that reflect her beliefs, passions, and humor, from pop culture to social justice. Beyond her solo work, Julia Jade also curates and headlines the popular, bi-monthly, pajama-themed music series, “Slumber Party Sessions,” at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, which has become a staple of Hollywood nightlife for the last three years running. With a mantra of “you’re always invited,” the series encourages a come-one, come-all vibe of intimacy, inclusion, and connection between artists and audiences. Making music laced with authenticity, Julia Jade emphasizes the importance of owning her own sonic identity that separates her from others, marking her place as a rising indie pop musician.

Rooted in affirmations, vulnerability, and quiet resilience, "actually, I have time" is a song for anyone who needs permission to be exactly where they are. Julia Jade offers her voice and her heart as a companion for the journey.