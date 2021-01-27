Judy Paster Breathes Life into 2021 with “Dreams Are Made to Believe”

Judy Paster revives the mythical magic of 1967’s Summer of Love with her February 5 single “Dreams Are Made to Believe.”

Paster evokes a nostalgic, golden energy with every song she releases, but there couldn’t be a more fitting time for “Dreams Are Made to Believe” to impact.

“Dreaming is like breathing,” says Paster. “We need dreams to survive and pursuing them is what makes life worth living.”

Co-penned with Moe Loughran and producer Bill Cuomo, “Dreams Are Made to Believe”ushers in a necessary injection of hope. Music industry veteran Bill Cuomo is known for his GRAMMY winning arrangement of Kim Carnes’s “Bette Davis Eyes,” in addition to his production credits and session work for the likes of Smokey Robinson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stevie Nicks and more.

Cuomo notes, “In a time of uncertainty and conflict, Judy reaches out with an uplifting message that is a breath of much needed fresh air, wrapped in a soulful musical package.”

Judy Paster’s artistry reminds us why the uninhibited, bohemian lifestyle inspired by 1960’s folk music continues to thrive.

“Dreams Are Made to Believe” is available for pre-sale now and will impact all platforms on Friday, February 5.