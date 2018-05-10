Judah Kim & The Assassination Unveil Details For Highly-Anticipated Debut Album Dark Circles

After forming in Philly in 2017, indie rockers Judah Kim & The Assassinationare releasing what acclaimed singer-songwriter Judah Kim describes as an album that is “a sonic reflection of the struggle of keeping it all together in the 21stCentury” on May 19.

Citing influences including the bravado of Muse, the laidback flair of Rooney and the guitar work of the Strokes, Kim wrote all the songs on the new album with the “shuffle mentality” of contemporary listeners in mind. “The songs on Dark Circlesare a nod to diverse musical tastes, the near constant stream of information and the non-linear trajectory of life in the modern age,” Kim reflects.

Band members Judah Kim, songwriting and vocals, Bob Cahill on bass, Isaac Windle on guitar, and Jon McNally on drums and percussion Kevin Cox on guitar, keyboards and background vocals, all attended the same high school and after years of playing in other bands recently came together to collaborate on what they say is their most complex and mature project to date.

Staying close to their Philadelphia roots, the album was recorded and mixed at Kawari Sound in Wyncote with additional tracking at Kim’s project studio, Scarlet Oak Sound.

The title track “Dark Circles” has been featured on Philadelphia radio station 104.5 FM and the album will be available wherever digital music is sold starting May 19. To celebrate the release, the group has released their debut video for “Dark Circles” on their social media platforms, to view visit https://youtu.be/uhKQwgUGOKA.

The official track listing for Dark Circlesis as follows:

1000 Ways

Dark Circles

Something Good

Listen

Bad Love

Why Don’t You Shake That Beautiful Thing?

Bad News

Frank and Monica

The band is planning to hit the road this August to perform select dates in support of the album, details to follow.

To learn more about Judah Kim & The Assassination, visit www.judahkimmusic.com/jkata

https://www.facebook.com/judahkimmusic/