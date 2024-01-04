Journey “Back To Feagaville” with Mike Kuster

Mike Kuster is releasing “Back To Feagaville”, his third single from his sophomore album, Country So Fresh You Have To Check Your Boots, to radio. It follows the successful single, “Front Porch Swing” which spent several weeks at Number 1 in Europe and continues climbing the charts of independent radio.

Mike grew up on a small farm in Frederick County, Maryland. This new single celebrates the magic of the closest little village to his family’s farm, Feagaville.

“When you grow up in a place so rural, a place like Feagaville is the center of your world. From the pronunciation of the word to the amenities afforded to the community along Ballenger Creek, everything about it is unique and special to those of us who grew up there. Happiness for me was riding from our farm to Feagaville to get a soda, a candy bar, and seeing friends at church and 4-H meetings. It was freedom, independence, and joy in a little trip to that little town” Mike explained.

“Back To Feagaville” features Mike’s vocals backed by a talented crew of studio musicians assembled by Kuster and producer, Daniel “Dr.” Ford. Grammy and IBMA Award winning fiddler, Michael Cleveland plays fiddle. Chris Condon, known for his work as Billy Ray Cyrus’ guitarist and music director, laid down guitar tracks with Mike. Caleb Mundy, a Music Row staple, plays bass. Dr. Ford plays drums and keyboards, and provides back-up vocals.

Mike Kuster has released two full studio albums and one EP since 2002. Mike wrote all the songs on these albums. His first album, Better Late Than Never, received critical acclaim and was listed by several critics as an essential album of 2002. His single, “Daddy’s Blue Jean Jacket”, from that album was named Independent Music Network’s (IMN) County Song of the Year for 2021. Mike was named IMN’s Country Impact Artist of the Year for 2022.

Mike’s EP, Mountain Monsters of Maryland, celebrates the legends and myths of Frederick County as it celebrates its 275th Jubilee in 2023. It was released for the Jubilee and Halloween to a lot of acclaim and received lots of attention as a Halloween Country Album.

Mike Kuster and his live band, The Catoctin Cowboys, tour the Mid-Atlantic region with their “Honky Tonkin’ Good Time Show”. They have played venues as small as backyard parties to shows with over 2,000 in the audience. Each show includes a mix of Mike’s original songs and some of the best traditional Country classics.

Mike continues to live in a small town in Frederick County, namely Walkersville. He and his wife, who met in high school, recently celebrated twenty-five years of marriage. They have three children who live with them in their slice of heaven in small-town America.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mike Kuster

Song Title: Back To Feagaville

Publishing: MJK Music Country

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Country So Fresh You Have To Check Your Boots

Record Label: MJK Music