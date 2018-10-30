JØUR Revises Her “American Nightmare”

Teaming Up With Lazerbeak, “American Nightmare” Gets Reinvigorated

JØUR has teamed up with a fellow Minnesotan to remix her critically acclaimed single “American Nightmare;” the track comes off of her album, Chiaroscuro. With the help from Lazerbeak, fellow artist and producer who founded Doomtree, JØUR has successfully remixed her top single. The remixed “American Nightmare” is now available for streaming and download across all digital music platforms.

“American Nightmare” was originally written to expose JØUR’s uncertainty of the proverbial ‘American Dream.’ “I originally wrote this song several years ago about blindly following the ‘American Dream’ of getting a job, moving to the suburbs, getting married, having kids, etc.,” explains JØUR. “I felt at the time that my life was flying in the face of conventionality when I quit my 9-5 finance job to pursue art and music, and everyone was cautioning me about taking such a huge risk, when for me the biggest nightmare and risk would be to have that version of the American Dream.” The remix was produced by Lazerbeak who is the founder of Doomtree, a Minnesota hip-hop collective and record label that includes artists such as Dessa and P.O.S. Hearing the original “American Nightmare” Lazerbeak was intrigued and agreed to collaborate on a remix, thus the newly remixed “American Nightmare” was born.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, MN, JØUR has become a huge influence on her community. She has successfully co-founded the Good Arts Collective, a local collaborative arts organization that seeks to empower artists to transition from hobbyists to professionals. JØUR believes in empowering oneself through various art mediums; she’s an active dancer, painter, photographer and graphic designer. Through all of these mediums, JØUR has learned to be delicate, intentional and use her voice like a paintbrush to make art. She has found her sound through pairing electronic minimalism with elegant musicality.

Keep up with JØUR as she continues to grow her musical career. “American Nightmare (Lazerbeak Remix)” is now available to download on digital music platforms. You can find upcoming tour dates as well as future releases by visiting JourMusic.xyz.