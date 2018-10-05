JØUR Debuts Eccentric New Album, Chiaroscuro

After releasing her singles “Danger Game,” “American Nightmare” and “Black Hole,” JØUR unveils the otherworldly album that connects the tracks, Chiaroscuro. Unconventional in nature, JØUR brings together elements of light vs dark, analog vs electronic, minimalism vs complexity to form her LP. Chiaroscuro is now available for streaming or download on digital music services worldwide.

JØUR’s album unveils her truth through a mixture of powerful lyrics and demanding instrumentals. Written and produced by JØUR with the help from Matt Patrick, Chiaroscuro contemplates the wrestling between mind and heart and the feelings of coexisting with clarity and confusion. JØUR has that creative ability to write attractive lyrics that are majestically thought provoking. The Line of Best Fit beams, “JØUR knows the recipe for an addictive track.” Her striking music brings about a sense of confidence in finding one’s self and working through tremulous relationships. The title, Chiaroscuro is defined as “the treatment of light and shade in drawing and painting” which ties into JØUR’s artistic background and the themes explored in the album; it is a true embodiment of who she is within this world, “I am generally very positive and bright, but I have this shadow side that I can only use music to express.”

JØUR grew up in the Twin Cities and began work as a visual artist through graphic design, photography, and painting. She is a co-founder of the Good Arts Collective, a local collaborative arts organization in Minneapolis, MN that empowers artists to make the transition from hobbyists to professionals. Her music has been featured in The Line of Best Fit, The 405, Girl Talk HQ, and more. EDM Sauce describes her music as “…a sharp electronic- one might even say industrial, edge as well as the angst of heavy alternative-grunge rock… a highly accessible indie-pop feel that I can see all types of listeners appreciating.”

To keep up to date with JØUR, visit her website at JourMusic.xyz. Chiaroscuro is now available on digital music services for streaming or download.