Josh Wolff Named PD At WAEB-F (B104)-WZZO/Allentown, PA

IHEARTMEDIA has named AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) and Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/PHOENIX Marketing Director/APD JOSH WOLFF as PD at Top 40 WAEB-F (B104) and Rock WZZO/ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON. WOLFF, a former SVP/Programming at iHEART’s SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY cluster who will report to cluster SVP of Programming CRAIG STEVENS, succeeds DERRICK COLE, who has been upped to iHEART’s National Programming Group as Contemporary Hit Radio Program Director.

“I am thrilled to have JOSH join our IHEARTMEDIA ALLENTOWN team,” said STEVENS. “His extensive background and proven track record combined with his innovative ideas and vision make him an excellent fit for our stations in this market.”

“The past four years at IHEARTMEDIA have been nothing short of fantastic,” said WOLFF. “ I cannot thank iHEART enough for its leadership, support, guidance, and mentorship. Now with this new chapter, I am incredibly honored to join and work with the iHEART ALLENTOWN team at these monster radio stations.”