Josh Gallagher’s ‘I Drink a Beer’ Video Celebrates Beer in All Its Golden Glory

Josh Gallagher’s beer drinking song lent itself to a pretty obvious idea for a music video. Why not drink a little beer while filming “I Drink Beer.”

The Nashville resident and former The Voice finalist (Team Adam) sings about how his method of making his problems go away is quite a bit cheaper than therapy and a lot more fun. The good-timer’s anthem celebrates brew in any vessel. Glass pints, plastic cups, bottles that are brown, green or clear — “I Drink Beer” and Gallagher do not discriminate.

“This is, so far, my favorite song I have,” the singer tells ToC. “It’s super catchy and it makes you move every time you hear it. Plus, it’s about drinking beer. Who doesn’t love that?”

The music video was filmed at Nashville Underground earlier this month. Gallagher alternates between bar bloke and lively entertainer with fans who are as eager to hoist a cold one as he is. There are a few costumes and some special effects, but one figures the most costly item in the video budget was ice cold beer.

In 2016 Gallagher was a finalist on Season 11 of The Voice, ultimately won by Sundance Head. He auditioned with a Brothers Osborne song but covered Jason Aldean and Lee Brice and was joined on stage by Cam to sing “Burning House.” In May he released a self-titled EP, his first since the show wrapped.