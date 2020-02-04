Josh Del Set To Release Anticipated New Single This Valentine’s Day

Josh Del is an emerging Americana songwriter. While he has worn several hats in the music community; the most notable being the photographer for all-star acts like Tori Kelly, Jenna Ortega (YOU) and Jordin Sparks, he is looking forward to releasing some of his own music this month. The song, ‘Not a Day’ will be released on February 14th, 2020. Josh is optimistic about the possibility to contribute a song with such a massive appeal to the listener.

Josh spent his formative years growing up and playing music in the Coachella Valley, home to the popular Coachella Music and Arts festival. While the festival drove tourists to his hometown for a couple weeks out of the year, the rest of the time there was slow and extremely hot. This down time allowed him the opportunity to write as much as possible about the things he was experiencing in these desolate desert towns, while making bigger plans to escape the heat of his hometown.

In 2018 Josh co-wrote the electronic hit ‘Save Me’ by Galactic Mrvl feat. Connor Foley, which was featured during the 2018 World Cup. While his songwriting spans across multiple genres from country to pop, he has always been focused on contributing his imprint to the art of songwriting, especially in the Americana/Roots Rock genre. His love for the songwriting process is unparalleled.

Josh Del was quoted saying, “Ever since I can remember I have been studying guys like Max Martin and Mark Ronson, asking myself ‘what sets them apart?’ While I think answering that question takes a lifetime of experience , I am hopeful about this upcoming single, ‘Not A Day’. While it’s a small step in the whole scheme of music, I think it has huge potential, even if it is going up again some heavy hitters on it’s release date, like Justin Bieber and Tame Impala.”

Josh Del is looking to the future to become a household name for his various works of art in photography, songwriting and his own personal music. If you would like to learn more about Josh Del visit: www.joshdel.com

About Josh Del

Josh Del is a musical artist, songwriter and photographer based in Southern California. After a long break, he is looking forward to finally releasing his first single on Valentine’s Day, 2020.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Courtney Hutton

Contact Number: 760.567.7147

Email-id: Info@joshdel.com

Website: www.joshdel.com

Socials: www.instagram.com/joshdel, www.facebook.com/joshdelart, www.twitter.com/joshdel

Private Song Link: https://soundcloud.com/joshdel/not-a-day/s-zrUkF

Adress: 25151 Via Catalina, Laguna Niguel Ca 92677