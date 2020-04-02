Josh Christina Reminisces in Technicolor in “Rockstar” Music Video

Shimmering with sentimentality, Josh Christina flashes through dressing rooms and crowds banging the ivories in the new music video for nostalgic single Rockstar. The paisley piano man throws chairs and lies on the piano like a king’s throne. Baltimore based rock & roll revivalist Christina unveils his inspirations and upbringing in an anthemic soulful blues track, Rockstar.

Panning to and from the stage and the dressing room, Christina awaits raving fans while layering in flashy outerwear and reminiscing through old photographs. Through his adolescence and young adult years Christina has “Let all the trends slip away” as he sings in the song, never bowing down to the temporary fads of today. Christina is an analog man living in a digital world that evokes timeless themes and melodies to enthrall all listeners.

With a rock and roll opening and a gospel finish, Christina uses all of his influences in Rockstar, including blues and country. While the single alone can let you envision the piece for yourself, the music video allows insight to the highly desired before and after segments of a live show. Here you can see what records Christina listens to before a show and which array of outfits he can choose from to perform in.

“Josh Christina creates a rollicking and robust musical experience that draws immediate attention from the get-go” TunedLoud writes. Unlike anything in the modern age, Christina is what compels every little kid to sing and dance in their bathroom mirrors. With more music on the way and tour dates piling up during the summer and fall, Josh Christina will be bringing his exquisite musical journey soon near you. Follow Josh Christina on social media to stay up to date on all rescheduled tour dates due to COVID-19.