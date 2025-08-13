Josh Baldwin Unveils “Salvation Song”

Gold-certified singer, songwriter, and Bethel Music worship leader Josh Baldwin ushers in a new musical chapter with the release of “Salvation Song,” the first single from his upcoming EP, “FULL GROWN MAN VOL. I,” available everywhere Sept. 5. Out now on all streaming platforms, “Salvation Song” is a soul-stirring anthem that boldly proclaims the hope and freedom found in Christ. Listen to the song here and pre-save the EP here.

Blending Baldwin’s signature Southern roots with heartfelt worship, the track offers a vulnerable look at his personal journey of grace and redemption. Rooted in the message of John 3:16, “Salvation Song” calls listeners back to the simple gospel – reminding them that no matter where they’ve been or what they’ve done, nothing can separate them from the love of Jesus.

“‘Salvation Song’ came from a deep desire to write something that felt like an altar call – simple, honest, and powerful,” says Baldwin. “I wanted it to stir something in the hearts of people who’ve never given their life to the Lord, to make them feel that tug toward Him. My hope is that it reminds us how beautifully simple it really is: all we have to do is call on the name of Jesus – and He will answer.”

A five-track collection that explores themes of identity, manhood and faith shaped by real-life experience, “FULL GROWN MAN VOL. I” was born out of Baldwin’s own reflection on Jesus not only as the Son of God, but also as the Son of Man. That realization sparked a deeper look into how Christ lived and matured, and how His life continues to serve as a guide for Baldwin as a son, husband, and father.

Unlike Baldwin’s previous worship projects, these songs were never intended for the typical Sunday morning setlist. The lyrics focus more on the earthly story of Jesus – His wisdom, His compassion, and the quiet strength with which He lived His brief time on earth. Baldwin describes Jesus as an “old soul” – someone who, even as a child, moved with divine insight and a deep understanding of who He was, why He had come and where He was going. Over time, it became clear that these songs didn’t belong on past records; they needed their own space to breathe and speak.

The forthcoming release of the EP builds on Baldwin’s success as a chart-topping artist, best known for his hit songs “Made For More,” “Evidence,” and the global worship favorite “Stand in Your Love.” His 2024 single “Made For More” became a career-defining moment, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Christian charts and amassing over 82 million streams to date – with more than 1 million streams each week and counting.

Josh Baldwin is a Gold-certified songwriter, worship leader, and member of Bethel Music, best known for his hit songs “Made For More,” “Evidence,” and the global worship favorite “Stand in Your Love.” His 2024 single “Made For More” became a career-defining moment, hitting #1 on the Billboard Christian charts and amassing over 82 million streams to date – with over 1 million streams each week and counting. Following the success of his “Made For More” album and 2025 spring tour, Baldwin is continuing the momentum with the release of his newest project, “Full Grown Man Vol. I,” on September 5, 2025 – a five-track EP that explores maturity, manhood, and grace forged through life’s real moments.

Since joining Bethel Music in 2014, Baldwin’s voice and songwriting have been featured on several key releases, including “VICTORY” (2019), “Peace” (2020), “Homecoming” (2021), and “Come Up Here” (2023). His deeply rooted Southern sound, blended with Spirit-led worship, has made him a trusted voice in the global Church.

Josh has a heart to share the Father’s love with others through his songs, worship, and storytelling. He and his wife, Sheila, and their two children live in Tennessee while he continues to tour domestically and internationally. See more at www.JoshBaldwin.com.

Bethel Music is a worship movement pursuing the presence of God and capturing fresh expressions of worship out of Redding, California. Bethel Music has grown from a local church music ministry to an internationally renowned collective of songwriters, artists and musicians. Brian and Jenn Johnson co-founded the movement in 2001 to raise up worshippers, take hold of their true identities, and pursue intimacy with God, above all else.

Since 2001, Bethel Music has released 27 albums, including their most recent live worship album, We Must Respond (2025), Moments: Wait (2024), Simple (2022), Homecoming (Live) (2021), Revival’s In The Air (Live) (2020), and many more. Each album carries a unique theme and features some of the most well-recognized artists in the genre. This year, Bethel Music was GRAMMY®nominated for the song “Holy Forever” feat. Jenn Johnson and CeCe Winans, and in 2024, won the Dove award for “Holy Forever” for “Best Song of the Year.” In 2021, the label was nominated for six Dove Awards, and another 11 in 2022, spanning across categories like “Songwriter of the Year,” “Worship Album of the Year,” and “Inspirational and Rock/Contemporary Song of the Year.”

Since forming, Bethel Music has broken records, ranking in CCLI’s Top 25 songs since 2013. Their song, “Goodness of God,” was ranked #1 for over three years. “This Is Amazing Grace” has ranked in the Top 25 songs since 2014; “No Longer Slaves” since 2016; and “The Lion and the Lamb” since 2017. In addition, “Reckless Love” has appeared in the Top 10 since 2018, and “Living Hope” in the Top 10 since 2019. Hitting a new stride over the last few years, Bethel Music has continually ranked at #6 in the Top 10 radio market share.