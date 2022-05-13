Jose Conde Drops New Single and Video “Dale Pa ‘Ya”

With his new sonic experiment and journey into electric, eclectic tropicalized, funky pop music, Jose Conde re-emerges from the New York Afro Cuban music cocoon with Moog synthesizer, looper, Yamaha vintage organ, wah-wah electric guitar, acoustic and electric beats, and a slew of new signature songs on his upcoming album. Souls Alive in the 305 (out May 20th on PiPiKi Records) is Conde’s ambitious second solo album recorded between Brooklyn and Miami in a five-year span produced by him with co-production help from Miami legend DJ Spam (Andrew Yeomanson). The first single “Dale Pa ‘Ya” will be released on April 15th alongside a very colorful and funky music video directed by Anna Copa Cabanna. Watch the video at https://youtu.be/0Y6UyvH5MzI.

Jose describes the new single stating, “Dale Pa ‘Ya is an absurd mantra to empower those who need to exorcise demons or ex-lovers, gun freaks or dictators, or any other bad energy ~ just DALE PA ‘YA! It is a simple forceful phrase over a funky groove.” He adds, “The phrase is Cuban and it literally means ‘GET OVER THERE! Inspired by my dog, I used to sing it as a joke to him and then decided to put it together as a song!” Now the funk treatment was directly inspired by George Clinton’s Atomic Dog, but mixed with Jose’s unique style that brings the song to life.

“Dale Pa ‘Ya is just one of the album’s 10 songs that showcases a wide range of moods and continue Conde’s knack for blending rhythmic elements of genres seamlessly in memorable lyrical songs rooted in a love and fascination of nature, and appreciation for the absurd, existential exploration, and his own Cuban American reality. The album features musicians and singers from Miami, New York, and San Diego, along with Conde on many instruments.

Along with this new album Jose Conde has recorded 5 albums overall (3 with Cuban roots band Ola Fresca, 2 solo albums) including the 2008 IMA Best Latin Album Revolución, which also was launched with a sold-out album release show at Joe’s Pub. Jose Conde is proud and happy to be joined by a stellar cast of musicians for the album release at Joe’s Pub including Gintas Janusonis (drums), Leo Traversa (bass), Pablo Vergara (keys), Scott Kettnor (Brazilian percussion), Steve Gluzband (trumpet), Karen Joseph (flute), Gabriel “Chinchilita” Machado (percussion), and more.

New York fans can celebrate in person on May 24, 2022 at Joe’s Pub Theatre for Jose Conde’s Souls Alive in the 305 official album release party. Tickets and more info can be found at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2022/j/jose-conde/.

