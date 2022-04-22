Will-Reid_-_Cold_As_Your_Heart_single_cover.jpg

Jordash Records’ Will Reid “Cold As Your Heart”

Following up the success of his last single, “Albuquerque”, Jordash Records’ artist, Will Reid, is releasing a great new country song, “Cold As Your Heart”. Give it a listen and you will understand why Will is winning over new fans anytime people
hear his music.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Will Reid
Song Title: Cold As Your Heart
Publishing: Jr Jordash Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Cold As Your Heart
Record Label: Jordash

 

Record Label:
Jordash Records
Bruce Allen
540-460-1878
bruceallenmusic@yahoo.com
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young Promotions
Alan Young
Youngwins@aol.com
Jay Thomas
jaythomaspromo@gmail.com

