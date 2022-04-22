Jordash Records’ Will Reid “Cold As Your Heart”

Following up the success of his last single, “Albuquerque”, Jordash Records’ artist, Will Reid, is releasing a great new country song, “Cold As Your Heart”. Give it a listen and you will understand why Will is winning over new fans anytime people

hear his music.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Will Reid

Song Title: Cold As Your Heart

Publishing: Jr Jordash Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Cold As Your Heart

Record Label: Jordash