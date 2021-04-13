Jordash Records Releases “Natural Born Lover” by Mark Nicholson: Radio/Media Download Now

Mark Nicholson grew up in the Appalachian Mountains of western Virginia. Surrounded by music from The Stanley Brothers to The Rolling Stones to inspire him Mark began singing and playing guitar at a very early age. Working as a land surveyor to subsidize his true passion, Mark performed live concerts in the evenings,

quickly building enough fans to pursue music full time. Mark’s songwriting is a mix of all the great American music styles; Country,Blues,and Rock & Roll, all melding together to create his own special sound. Mark teamed up with producer Bruce Allen in 2015, they began honing Mark’s signature sound while recording and developing a catalog of strong songs in Nashville studios..

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Mark Nicholson

Song Title: Natural Born Lover

Publishing: JR Jordash Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Natural Born Lover

Record Label: Jordash