Jordash Records presents Glen Shelton
Up and coming to the National Entertainment scene, singer/songwriter, Glen Shelton has opened for and shared the stage with more than 50 National Acts including Randy Travis, Joe Nichols, Jameson Rodgers and many other well-known artists. Glen signed with Jordash Records in March 2022 and has been working with the label’s Bruce Allen and Jim Jordan in Nashville on a soon to be released album.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Glen Shelton
Song Title: Writing You A Love Song
Publishing: Jr Jordash Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Glen Shelton
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: Writing You A Love Song
Record Label: Jordash
