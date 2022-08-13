Jordash Records presents Glen Shelton

Up and coming to the National Entertainment scene, singer/songwriter, Glen Shelton has opened for and shared the stage with more than 50 National Acts including Randy Travis, Joe Nichols, Jameson Rodgers and many other well-known artists. Glen signed with Jordash Records in March 2022 and has been working with the label’s Bruce Allen and Jim Jordan in Nashville on a soon to be released album.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Glen Shelton

Song Title: Writing You A Love Song

Publishing: Jr Jordash Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Glen Shelton

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Writing You A Love Song

Record Label: Jordash