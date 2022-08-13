Glen-Shelton-Writing-You-A-Cover.jpg

Jordash Records presents Glen Shelton

Up and coming to the National Entertainment scene, singer/songwriter, Glen Shelton has opened for and shared the stage with more than 50 National Acts including Randy Travis, Joe Nichols, Jameson Rodgers and many other well-known artists. Glen signed with Jordash Records in March 2022 and has been working with the label’s Bruce Allen and Jim Jordan in Nashville on a soon to be released album.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Glen Shelton
Song Title: Writing You A Love Song
Publishing: Jr Jordash Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Glen Shelton
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: Writing You A Love Song
Record Label: Jordash
Record Label:
Jordash Records
Bruce allen
540-460-1878
bruceallenmusic@yahoo.com
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young Promotions
Alan Young
Youngwins@aol.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2022

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC