Jordan John Drops Music Video for “I Keep Falling In Love With You”

Jordan John releases his first music video with “I Keep Falling In Love With You,” the single from his EP entitled My Heart. The song was written for My Heart, which contains seven original songs that act as a snapshot of Jordan John’s own humble beginnings. The video is now available to stream on YouTube.com.

“I Keep Falling in Love With You” is a vivid reflection of John’s influences that include Prince, Vince Gill, Marvin Gaye and his acclaimed bassist father, Prakash John. The track encapsulates feelings of bliss, devotion, and elation that resemble classic moments of falling in love. In the music video, John shows off his overwhelming charm and charisma with endearing scenes shared between him and his lady. Accompanied with an uplifting and optimistic instrumental, John and company deliver a smooth song and visual guaranteed to pull at your heartstrings.

“The lyrics attempt to embody the contentment of finally finding true love while experiencing inexplicable completeness (and a touch of helplessness) that sweeps you away when you fall in love,” explains Jordan John. Featured on the song are his father and mentor, world renown bassist Prakash John (Parliament-Funkadelic, James Brown, The Blues Brothers) on bass guitar and background vocals, Dave McMorrow on piano, with contributing background vocals from Dylan Burchell and Julien John. “I Keep Falling In Love With You” carries the spirit of classic R&B, similar to the beloved tracks of the 60’s and early 70’s while paving the road for John’s own originality.

The EP, My Heart, was recorded and mixed under the Johnboys Music label at Kensington Sound located in Toronto where the record was produced. Engineered by Ben Pelchat and Vezi Tayyeb, John performed the vocals and most of the instruments including drums, electric and acoustic guitar, Moog, Wurlitzer, B3 Hammond organ and the clavinet. My Heart also features supporting efforts by aforementioned Prakash John, Al Cross, Jorn Andersen, Dave McMorrow, Dylan Burchell and younger brother, Julien John.

The video for “I Keep Falling In Love With You” is now available to view on YouTube. My Heart is available to download and stream on music platforms worldwide. Stay up to date on all things Jordan John by visiting JordanJohn.com.