Jonatha Brooke Wins Top Honors at 15th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Critically Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Jonatha Brooke wins top honors in the 15th Annual Acoustic Music Awards. She also won Best Female Artist.

For more than two decades Jonatha Brooke has created shining musical gems – brilliant combinations of poetic lyrics, complex harmonies and memorable melodies – that have earned her legions of devoted fans and journalistic raves as a highly respected artist. With ten solo releases (and two from her duo The Story) to her credit, her most recent endeavor was writing and performing the one-woman musical My Mother Has 4 Noses.

She was previously signed to MCA Records and Elektra records. The critically acclaimed project—which ran in NYC at The Duke on 42nd Street— documents the poignant journey of caring for her mother, who was in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s-induced dementia, during the last two years of her life. Another notable project was 2008’s The Works, a collection of songs written after being invited into Woody Guthrie’s archives by his daughter. Jonatha combed through previously unseen lyrics of Woody’s, edited, pared, and set them to her own new music, creating a stunning collection of songs.

Currently Jonatha, who lives in Minneapolis, is touring her recently released CD Midnight. Hallelujah., working on two new musicals, and plans on performing more dates of 4 Noses in various cities. A 5 song EP of new songs will be released soon.

STARS AMONG THE WINNERS AND FINALISTS

Bertie Higgins, known for his #1 hit “Key Largo” and Top 10 hit “Just Another Day in Paradise” is a finalist in the Best Folk category. Singer-Songwriter Rory Block won a runner-up award in the Best Female Artist category. She was previously signed to Chrysalis records and Rounder records.

Here is the list of winners:

Overall Grand Prize Winner

“Put the Gun Down” by Jonatha Brooke

INSTRUMENTAL

FIRST PRIZE: “Waiting for News” by Les Finnigan (CANADA)

RUNNER-UP: “It Was There All Along” by John Floridis

OPEN

FIRST PRIZE: “That’s the wine” by Jade Holland (AUSTRALIA)

RUNNER-UP: “Don’t Let Life Get In The Way” by Tarryn Aimée Smith

AAA/ALTERNATIVE

FIRST PRIZE: “Shades of Pale” by Sam Levin

RUNNER-UP: “Siren” by Luke James Shaffer

FOLK/AMERICANA/ROOTS

FIRST PRIZE: “Scars” by Michelle Lewis

RUNNER-UP: “Leather Skin” Midnight Shine (CANADA)

BEST GROUP/DUO

FIRST PRIZE: “Dixie Bride” by The Vogts Sisters

RUNNER-UP: “Bittersweet” by Sol-Setter

BEST MALE ARTIST

FIRST PRIZE: “Two Hearts And A Diamond” by Jesse Labelle

RUNNER-UP: “Silver lining” by Josh Audet-Smith (CANADA)

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

FIRST PRIZE: “Put the Gun Down” by Jonatha Brooke

RUNNER-UP: “Gonna Be Some Walkin’ Done” by Rory Block (CANADA)

COUNTRY/BLUEGRASS

FIRST PRIZE: “The Devil, A Wounded Man and Me” by CoCo O’Connor

RUNNER-UP: “Fire On The Mountain” by David Kuncicky

ABOUT IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards)

IAMA (International Acoustic Music Awards) promotes the art and artistry of acoustic music performance and artistry. In its 16th year, IAMA has a proven track record of winners going on to get signed and hit the Billboard Charts. Meghan Trainor was discovered by IAMA nine years ago and is now a global phenomenon with #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts with “All About That Bass” (#1 for 9 weeks) and #1 on The Billboard 200 Charts with her debut album “Title”, won for a Grammy award for Best New Artist. 2nd Annual IAMA winner Zane Williams’s winning song was recorded by country music star Jason Michael Carroll, that song hit #14 on Billboard Country Charts and #99 on Billboard Hot 100 Charts. Jeff Gutt, finalist at the 9th Annual IAMA was a runner-up on X-Factor USA. Charlie Dore (known for her hit “Pilot of the Airwaves”) was the top winner in 2008. Information on winners and finalists, go to:

https://www.inacoustic.com/winners