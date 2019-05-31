Jon Pardi’s ‘Heartache Medication’ Album Features Lauren Alaina Duet Written by Miranda Lambert, Eric Church

Jon Pardi has revealed the cover art and track listing for his upcoming Heartache Medication album, and it features a ballad written by Eric Church and Miranda Lambert.

The “Dirt on My Boots’ hitmaker revealed the cover of the forthcoming album on Wednesday (May 29), just after wrapping up an exclusive album preview event for members of the Nashville media at his home outside of Music City. The album’s simple cover depicts Pardi in his cowboy hat and a jeans jacket, holding a drink in his hand and staring into the camera.

Pardi co-produced the 14 new tracks with Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, and he drew from some of the top songwriting talent in country music, including Natalie Hemby, Josh Thompson, Rhett Akins, Luke Laird, Jeffrey Steele and more. He also co-wrote extensively on the album, whose lead single and title song, “Heartache Medication,” is slated to impact country radio on June 3.

One of the most intriguing of the new tracks is a song called “Don’t Blame It on Whiskey,” which features Lauren Alaina in a duet performance. Church and Lambert teamed up to co-write the song along with Michael Heeney and Luke Laird.

Pardi is slated to kick off his Heartache Medication Tour with two back-to-back nights at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Oct. 1-2. Heartache Medication is set for release on Sept. 27, and the album is currently available for pre-order, while tickets for the upcoming shows and special fan packages via Pardi’s website.

Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication Track Listing:

1. “Old Hat” (Jeff Hyde, Matt Jenkins and Ryan Tyndell)

2. “ Heartache Medication” (Jon Pardi, Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby)

3. “Nobody Leaves A Girl Like That” (Bart Butler, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary)

4. “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” (Brandon Kinney and Josh Thompson)

5. “Me And Jack” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Bart Butler and Luke Laird)

6. “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey (Featuring Lauren Alaina)” (Eric Church, Michael Heeney, Luke Laird and Miranda Lambert)

7. “Tied One On” (Bart Butler, Chase McGill and Jamie Paulin)

8. “Oughta Know That” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Luke Laird)

9. “Tequila Little Time” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins and Luke Laird)

10. “Buy That Man A Beer” (Clint Daniels, Justin Lantz and John Pierce)

11. “Call Me Country” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Driver Williams)

12. “Just Like Old Times” (Jon Pardi, Jeff Hyde and Michael Heeney)

13. “Love Her Like She’s Leaving” (Bart Butler, Dean Dillon and Jessie Jo Dillon)

14. “Starlight” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Jeffrey Steele)