Jon Pardi Breaks Up With Jack Daniel’s in ‘Me and Jack’

Jon Pardi is going through a breakup in his new song “Me and Jack” — but not with a love interest. The rollicking, honky-tonk-ready track finds the singer-songwriter lamenting the souring of his relationship with whiskey — Jack Daniel’s, to be specific.

It all started out innocently enough: “We hung out all the time / We became good friends / We ran around, we hit the town every damn weekend,” Pardi sings — but then, his “friendship” with Jack gets him fired and dumped. “Me and Jack don’t get along no more … He makes me cuss, he makes me fight … Should’ve left his ass at the liquor store,” he adds in the chorus.

The humorous song’s final verse finds Pardi in jail, sans bail money. However, he swears, “I’m gonna change my ways as soon as I get out” — by which he means, “I’m headed for the liquor store to buy a fifth of Crown.”

Pardi co-wrote “Me and Jack” with Rhett Akins, Bart Butler and Luke Laird. It comes from his forthcoming new album, Heartache Medication, which is due out on Sept. 27. Pardi co-produced the project with Butler and Ryan Gore.

Pardi will celebrate the fall release of Heartache Medication with the Heartache Medication Tour. The fall trek will begin with two back-to-back shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 1-2. Both nights have already sold out.