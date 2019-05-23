Jon Pardi Announces New Album and Single, ‘Heartache Medication’

Jon Pardi will stay country on his third studio album, Heartache Medication. The project is scheduled to arrive Sept. 27, following a new single of the same name on June 3.

Based on Pardi’s description, the album won’t stray too far off course from previous work on his breakthrough 2016 record California Sunrise — an instrument that has been a staple in hit songs like “Dirt on My Boots” and “She Ain’t in It” will be a dominant force on “Heartache Medication,” too.

“When I wrote that song, I knew the fiddle was going to count it off and we’re going to have a fiddle intro,” Pardi tells the Associated Press.

Penned by the star and hit songwriters Natalie Hemby and Barry Dean, “Heartache Medication” calls on other traditional country instruments like pedal steel while its lyrics paint a somber picture — a “drinking to forget song.”

“There’s a lot of songs and subjects that this album talks about, and it could be sad like a loss, or just kind of down, but the songs lift you up. They put you in a higher place,” Pardi explains of the project he co-produced that will incorporate some pop-country elements.

In addition to a new album, he’ll also embark on a headlining tour named after the project, launching with a two-night stay at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 1 and 2.

“To have a true hometown Nashville show at the Ryman, that’s what it’s all about,” he says. “The timing is perfect. We’ve been on tour all the time, playing opening acts. And I know the fans are ready.”

Pardi is currently on the road with Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour through early September. He and Thomas Rhett also teamed up for a track titled “Beer Can’t Fix” that will be included on Rhett’s Center Point Road album.