Jon Pardi and Hudson Westbrook to headline Bulls, Bands & Barrels Summer Jam at Thunder Ridge

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Thunder Ridge Nature Arena will host the ‘Bulls, Bands, & Barrels Summer Jam’ this June, a two-night festival blending live country music with high-energy Western sports.

Scheduled for June 26–27, 2026, the event—officially titled ‘Bass Pro Shops Presents Bulls, Bands, & Barrels Summer Jam’—will feature performances from major country artists alongside rodeo-style competitions.

Jon Pardi will headline the opening night on Friday, June 26, joined by Braxton Keith and The Creekers. The following evening, June 27, Hudson Westbrook will take the main stage, with additional performances from Anne Wilson and Tyler Nance.

Along with concerts, the festival will showcase signature Bulls, Bands, & Barrels competitions, including bull riding, barrel racing and freestyle bullfighting. Fans looking for a premium experience can purchase the “Behind the Chutes Experience,” a VIP upgrade offering early entry, exclusive backstage access, merchandise vouchers and a private viewing area with dedicated bars.

BBB founder and CEO Hunter Price highlighted the unique setting of the event, saying, “Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is one of the most premier destination venues in the country, and Summer Jam is the perfect place to bring together world-class Western sports and a lineup of artists designed for a high-energy, outdoor summer festival.” He added, “This weekend is going to be something truly unforgettable.”

For tickets and other info, head HERE.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com