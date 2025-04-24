“JOMO”: Freedom of Letting Go in Indie-Pop Single by From:Ksúsha and Yongue

Rising indie-pop artist and songwriter From:Ksúsha teams up with producer Yongue to deliver an introspective and uplifting single, “JOMO” (Joy of Missing Out). Known for her electronic roots, From:Ksúsha takes an exciting leap into the indie-pop realm, blending dreamy guitar riffs, soulful grooves, and subtle electronic flourishes.

“JOMO,” inspired by Oliver Burkeman’s book Four Thousand Weeks, reflects on the fear of missing out and turns it into a celebration of finding joy in letting go:

“When I realized that the average human lifespan is just 4,000 weeks, it hit me hard. We can’t fit everything into one life. ‘JOMO’ is about stepping away from that pressure, finding peace in our choices, and building a life that feels honest and real,” says From:Ksúsha.

The song was created in collaboration with electronic musician and producer Yongue, a longtime creative partner of From:Ksúsha. Both artists share a love for mixing electronic sounds with organic, groove-driven elements. ‘JOMO’ combines soulful vocals, rhythmic guitar layers, and iconic Roland TR-909 drum patterns. To challenge themselves, the duo set creative constraints—choosing BPM, tonality, and groove in advance—and let those boundaries inspire the process.

Over her 10-year career, From:Ksúsha has collaborated with notable artists like Mr. Saxobeat, whose hit with Alexandra Stan reached the Billboard Hot 100, and the renowned Romanian DJ Mentol, gaining hundreds of thousands of streams. ‘JOMO’ marks a new artistic direction for From:Ksúsha, drawing inspiration from acts like Tokyo Tea Room and Paradis, while staying connected to her electronic roots. Blending indie and modern dream pop, the song offers something fresh for fans of both genres.