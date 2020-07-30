Johnny & The Mongrels To Live Stream Concert

As acclaim builds for their new release CREOLE SKIES, Johnny & The Mongrels reciprocates with a gift for fans. On Friday, July 31, starting at 9PM Eastern/7PM Mountain Time, the Colorado-based Louisiana music specialists will stream a live concert from Chimaera Sound Studios in Loveland, Colorado. The event will be hosted by Center Stage Magazine.

The show will feature band members Johnny Ryan (vocals), Jeff Bostic (bass/vocals), Bill McKay (keyboards/vocals) and Eddie Christmas (drums), with Bobby Messano added on guitar.

“Like everyone, we’re fighting cabin fever these days,” says Ryan. “But until we get back to touring, this online show is our best way to show gratitude for the support we’ve gotten and to give everyone a taste of the energy we feel when we’re onstage.

Even before it dropped on July 17, CREOLE SKIES earned enthusiastic praise from multiple sources, including Ian Billen in The Latest Buzz (“ … inspiring and reinvigorating by way of jazz, rock, ginchi funk, gospel and beautiful Southern soul”), Tom Haugen in Take Effect Reviews (“This exceptional endeavor travels well with Maceo Parker’s Soul Food and Joe Bonamassa’s Live At The Sydney Opera House.”), Vaughn Lowery in 360 Magazine (“ … nourished by the elixir of Louisiana music. … Serve me, please!”), Rob Dickens in Listening Through The Lens (“ … an unabashed deep-rooted channel of funk and soul, guaranteed to put a smile on your face. TOTALLY recommended.”) and JD Nash in American Blues Scene (“ … relaxed but irresistible, easing effortlessly from down-home blues to second-line strut to gospel transcendence and beyond”).

The band has also been featured in American Songwriter, Making A Scene, Digital Journal, American Blues Scene and other publications.

Produced by JoeBaby Michaels (Neville~Jacobs, Shaun Murphy) and Scott Sharrard (Gregg Allman, Levon Helm), CREOLE SKIES can be streamed or downloaded via all major platforms. Click HERE. Radio programmers can access the album via Airplay Direct.

Catch Johnny & The Mongrels live:

JUL 29 – The Audi Center, Broomfield, CO

JUL 31 – CD Release live stream from Chimaera Sound Studio, Loveland, CO

AUG 01 – Halftime Sports Bar, Commerce City, CO

AUG 11 – Broomfield Arts Summer Series streams JTM concert

AUG 18 – FoCoMX Drive & Jive, Ft. Collins, CO

AUG 20 – Dazzle Denver, Denver, CO

AUG 25 – KBON Radio in-studio performance, Lafayette, LA

ABOUT JOHNNY & THE MONGRELS

Johnny & The Mongrels is a high-powered, New-Orleans-influenced band that has been described as “the perfect combination of a funk-filled heart and a deep Bayou soul.” Its founders, currently based in Fort Collins, Colorado, are singer/songwriter Johnny Ryan and singer/bassist/songwriter Jeff Bostic. The band has played many prominent venues and music festivals nationwide, sharing stages along with way with Scott Sharrard, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Bob Malone (John Fogerty), Deanna Bogart, Shakedown Street, Samantha Fish, Honey Island Swamp Band and Bobby Messano (Steve Winwood).

