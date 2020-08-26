Johnny & The Mongrels Issue Breathtaking “Creole Skies” Video

From city streets to backwoods bayou, in splashes of celestial splendor and lightning illuminating the night, through silhouettes juxtaposed against sunsets and skylines, Johnny & The Mongrels perfectly complement the title track from their latest album, CREOLE SKIES.

“Though we’re based in Colorado, Louisiana is deep in our souls, not just musically but in every way,” says bandleader/lead singer/songwriter Johnny Ryan. “Our video producer/director Jim Mimna completely gets that. His vision for ‘Creole Skies” reflects what’s in our hearts as much as our music does. I couldn’t be happier with his work.”

Media praise for CREOLE SKIES continues to roll in. Just a few of these latest raves come from Bill Bentley in Americana Highways (“To hear a new band go from zero to a hundred like this is to know that the world is in good hands.”), Rob Dickens in Listening Through The Lens (“ … an unabashed deep-rooted channel of funk and soul, guaranteed to put a smile on your face. TOTALLY recommended.”), DJ Ralph in Xtrasound New Music Show/Blogtalk Radio (“Fun and soulful — just the right notes every time”), Ryan Pike in Music Matters Magazine (“ … soulful and funky, with great stories and nonstop jamming throughout. This certainly will be a Top 10 album of the year.”), and Donald Teplyske in Fervor Coulee (“Like a finely spiced dish, there are layers to the music of Johnny & The Mongrels, revealing not only their influences but their individuality. Highly recommended.”)

The band has also been featured in American Songwriter, Making A Scene, Digital Journal, American Blues Scene and other publications.

Produced by JoeBaby Michaels (Neville~Jacobs, Shaun Murphy) and Scott Sharrard (Gregg Allman, Levon Helm), CREOLE SKIES can be streamed or downloaded via all major platforms. Click HERE . Radio programmers can access the album via Airplay Direct.

Catch Johnny & The Mongrels live:

AUG 20 – Dazzle Denver, Denver, CO

AUG 25 – KBON Radio “Tunesday Takeover” in-studio performance, Lafayette, LA

AUG 26 – Artmosphere, Lafayette, LA

ABOUT JOHNNY & THE MONGRELS

Johnny & The Mongrels is a high-powered, New-Orleans-influenced band that has been described as “the perfect combination of a funk-filled heart and a deep Bayou soul.” Its founders, currently based in Fort Collins, Colorado, are singer/songwriter Johnny Ryan and singer/bassist/songwriter Jeff Bostic. The band has played many prominent venues and music festivals nationwide, sharing stages along with way with Scott Sharrard, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Bob Malone (John Fogerty), Deanna Bogart, Shakedown Street, Samantha Fish, Honey Island Swamp Band and Bobby Messano (Steve Winwood).

Keep up with JTM:

https://www.johnnyandthemongrels.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1V3hA9QVGK_let3C1X5dUg

https://www.facebook.com/johnnyandthemongrels/

https://www.instagram.com/johnnyandthemongrels/