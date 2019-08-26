Johnny Left The Group Releases First Single

Johnny Left The Group, a band from the Philippines, recently releases their debut single’s music video on their band Facebook page. The song entitled “Sino Na Ba?” was first heard and seen online 12th of August 2019 on the band’s Facebook page. It is the first on the long line-up of original songs the band plans to release this year in time for their concert tours at the last quarter.

The song will also be available for streaming and downloads on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and Google Play mid of September.

Members of the band include Alvin P. Fowler on vocals, Eazer B. Pastor on guitars, Vincent S. Baruelo on bass, Isagani A. Valenzuela on keyboards and Dennis R. Briones on drums. Everyone contributes to the songwriting and arrangement of the songs and the diverse influences make up their unique sound and approach.

The band is fully independent and the songs and videos are self-produced with help from production outfit Audiowitch and of veteran sound engineer/sound designer Norman Gahol.

In English, “Sino na ba” translates to “Who is it now?”, a lingering question in the minds and hearts of those who parted ways with loved ones, neglected or left behind in favor of another. A typical scenario in the lives of many which is why the song is expected to relate to a great number of people who have suffered the fate but still finds the courage to move on.

“Sino Na Ba?” is a track written by Gani (band keyboardist) and arranged by members of Johnny Left the Group.

Here is the music video link: https://www.facebook.com/johnnyleftthegroup/videos/524779204726905/

Check out the band’s Facebook Page to view the video and updates:

https://www.facebook.com/johnnyleftthegroup