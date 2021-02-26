Johnny Lee’s New Album ‘Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright’ Is Available Now

Country legend and Urban Cowboy Johnny Lee, known for his dynamic stage presence and No. 1 smash crossover hit “Lookin’ for Love,” has released his highly anticipated new album, Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright by BFD/Audium Nashville distributed exclusively through Orchard. Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright consists of fourteen songs, some written or co-written by Johnny, that he has saved throughout the years for the perfect album that truly reflects his life. Each of the fourteen tracks showcases a different side of Lee, allowing his listeners to experience a journey that draws on his past, but more importantly highlights the future. A special lyric video for Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright premiered on Taste of Country in January and each track has been exclusively premiered by various outlets and is available on all streaming platforms at orcd.co/JohnnyLeeEverythingsGonnaBeAlright

Johnny exclusively shared with People.com about his recent diagnosis and ongoing struggle with Parkinson’s disease, and how he’s not going to let it keep him down. Read the full story HERE.

“I am very proud of my new album Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright, says Lee. “I took my time finding the perfect songs, written by myself or others that truly reflected where my heart is today. The response has been incredible from not only my fans but from the many outlets that premiered each of the 14 tracks. It makes my heart feel good.”

To watch the lyric video for “Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright” visit HERE.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the hit movie Urban Cowboy starring Johnny Lee, which changed the dynamics of country music and catapulted it to the next level in pop culture. As part of the celebration, Johnny Lee reunited with Mickey Gilley for the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour. In November at the 54th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, both were recognized for their contributions to country music and Lee’s hit single “Lookin’ For Love” was featured and performed by Old Dominion. The Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour will continue throughout 2021. Old and new fans will not want to miss the release of this one-of-a-kind legacy album!

Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright Track Listing and Premieres:

1. Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright: Premiered by Taste of Country

2. Pledge Of Allegiance: Premiered by People.com

3. Take Me Back To Texas: Premiered by People.com

4. Did You Enjoy Hurting Me (w/ Willie Nelson on Trigger): Premiered by Wide Open Country

5. A Song For You: Premiered by Tulsa World

6. Statue Of A Fool: Premiered by My Kind Of Country

7. Sawin’ On The Fiddle: Premiered by The Music Universe

8. I Know Me: Premiered by Sounds Like Nashville

9. Highways Run Forever: Premiered by Country Sway

10. Annie: Premiered by Nashville.com

11. If You Drive Your Husband To Drinkin’: Premiered by The Hollywood Times

12. There Never Was A Doubt In My Mind: Road Dog Media

13. Livin’ Hell: Premiered by Americana Highways

14. Father’s Daughter (Cherish Lee): Premiered by Sounds Like Nashville

Album Name: Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright

Release date: February 12, 2021

Label: BFD/Audium Nashville

UPC: 819376025322

DISC: BFD253

Produced by: Johnny Lee & Buddy Hyatt

About Johnny Lee:

Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968, he began a working relationship with Mickey Gilley, at the World Famous Nightclub “Gilley’s” in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a 1979 TV Movie, “The Girls in the Office,” starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the film, “Urban Cowboy,” which starred John Travolta and Debra Winger. “Lookin’ For Love” was from that movie soundtrack, and became Lee’s first “Gold Record.” The song spent 3 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country Music Charts, and #2 on the Pop Music Charts, later becoming one of the Top 100 best Country Songs of all Time.

When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many Celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on RFD-TV’s “Larry’s Country Diner” and Country Family Reunions. Lee has had a string of Top 10 hits such as “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break” more.

