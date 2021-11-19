Johnny Lee Premieres First of Four Specials with Country Rebel

Country Rebel media and lifestyle outlet is premiering four special performance videos by Urban Cowboy singer and ACM winner, Johnny Lee. The first video features Lee’s hit single “Lookin’ For Love,” and will be followed by “Yellow Rose From Texas,” “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” and “Cherokee Fiddle,” Viewers are in for a treat with Lee’s performance of “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” the single and title track off his first new album in five years. Lee’s daughter, Cherish, is also featured throughout the special videos as she sings beautiful backup vocals for her father and performs her own tune, “Father’s Daughter,” which is also available on Johnny’s new album.

To watch Johnny Lee perform “Lookin’ For Love” on Country Rebel, visit HERE (Facebook preview) and HERE (full YouTube performance).

Show dates and times are as follows:

Mon 11/8 at 5 PM CT – “Lookin’ For Love”

Tues 11/23 at 12:30 PM CT – “Yellow Rose From Texas”

Wed 12/1 at 4 PM CT – “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”

Thurs 12/23 at 12:30 PM CT – “Cherokee Fiddle”

“I had a wonderful time recording these videos with Country Rebel!” shares Lee. “They have a wonderful setup and are pros! Hope everyone enjoys watching. This version of “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” which is the title track to my new album comes from the heart!”

Lee recently delighted fans with the release of his Christmas album, ‘Santa Claus Is Lookin’ For Love,’ which is available on all digital platforms for the first time ever. Physical copies are also available at Amazon.com. Released by BFD/Audium Nashville and distributed exclusively through The Orchard, the album title track, “Santa Claus Is Lookin’ For Love,” brings festive cheer and joy to every listener. Lee adds his country charm to unique takes on classic Christmas songs including a medley of favorites known around the world, as well as upbeat originals such as “Bayou Christmas” and “Red, White, And Blue Christmas.” The album is the perfect mix of both traditional and fresh yuletide tunes.

Johnny Lee On Tour:

NOV 11 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 13 – Ameristar Casino Hotel / Kansas City, Mo.

DEC 02 – Dosey Doe Big Barn / The Woodlands, Texas

DEC 03 – Holman Valley Steakhouse / La Grange, Texas

DEC 04 – Holman Valley Steakhouse / La Grange, Texas

2022

JAN 29 – Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort / Galveston, Texas

APR 01 – River City Casino / St. Louis, Mo.

For Johnny’s complete schedule, please visit www.thejohnnyleemusic.com.

For more information on Johnny Lee, visit his website or follow his social channels below:

About Johnny Lee:

Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968 he began a working relationship with Mickey Gilley at the world-famous Gilley’s nightclub in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a 1979 TV movie ‘The Girls in the Office’ starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the Urban Cowboy film, starring John Travolta and Debra Winger. “Lookin’ For Love” was included in the movie’s soundtrack, and became Lee’s first gold record. The song spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard country music chart, and #2 on the pop music chart, later becoming one of their Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time.

When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Lee has had a string of Top 10 hits including “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break” and more.

For more information, visit thejohnnyleemusic.com.