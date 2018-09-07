JOHNNY LEE CONTINUES ‘URBAN COWBOY REUNION TOUR’ WITH MICKEY GILLEY THROUGHOUT FALL 2018

Due to recent success and high demand of the ‘Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour,’ country music hit maker Johnny Lee along with Mickey Gilley, have extended dates into the fall and early winter.

The extension of the tour will take place at Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson, Missouri. With the addition of multiple dates, fans who missed the first round of shows now have another chance to see these two superstars together once again, live.

After thirty-eight years, the music from the blockbuster movie ‘Urban Cowboy’ has remained a favorite among country music lovers with hits such as “Lookin’ For Love,” and “Cherokee Fiddle.” After spending three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country Singles chart, “Lookin’ For Love” crossed over to the Billboard Pop Chart peaking Top Five in 1980.

While maintaining a heavy tour schedule throughout the country, Johnny Lee continues to promote his recently released autobiography, ‘Still Lookin’ For Love.’ This tell-all book reflects life while growing up in Texas and his chart-topping music career that has produced several hits including “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Yellow Rose Of Texas,” “Pickin’ Up Strangers,” “Hey Bartender” and more.

While still promoting his latest album, ‘You Ain’t Never Been To Texas,’ Johnny is also fast at work in the studio, creating a new project that will be announced at a later date.

Johnny Lee is still going strong and there doesn’t seem to be anything that can slow this “Urban Cowboy” down.

Johnny Lee On Tour:

SEPT 07 – The Redneck Country Club / Stafford, Texas

SEPT 08 – White Lightning / Humble, Texas

SEPT 15 – PRIVATE / Houston, Texas

SEPT 22 – Lankford Chaparral Center / Midland, Texas

SEPT 29 – Waller Co. Fair / Hempstead, Texas

SEPT 30 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 01 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 02 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 07 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 08 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 09 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 14 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 15 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 16 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 20 – PRIVATE / Nacogdoches, Texas

OCT 21 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 22 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 23 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 27 – Red Barn Convention Center / Winchester, Ohio

OCT 28 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 29 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

OCT 30 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 03 – Jackpot Junction Casino / Morton, Minn.

NOV 04 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 05 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 06 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 08 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

NOV 10 – Beaumont Civic Center / Beaumont, Texas

NOV 11 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 12 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 13 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 18 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 19 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 20 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 25 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 26 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

NOV 27 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

DEC 02 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

DEC 03 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

DEC 04 – Urban Cowboy Tour / Branson, Mo. *

DEC 08 – PRIVATE / Conway, Ark.

* With Mickey Gilley

Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre

3455 W 76 Country Blvd

Branson, MO 65616

417-336-0888

** To purchase tickets, please click here.

About Johnny Lee:

Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968, he began a 10-year working relationship with Mickey Gilley, at the World Famous Nightclub ‘Gilley’s’ in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a TV Movie, ‘The Girls in the Office,’ starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the film, ‘Urban Cowboy,” starring John Travolta and Deborah Winger. “Lookin’ For Love,” was included on the movie’s soundtrack, and became Lee’s first Gold record. The song spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country chart, and #2 on the Pop chart. It later became one of the Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time. When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on RFD TV’s “Larry’s Country Diner” & “Country’s Family Reunion”.

Johnny’s familiar songs include a string of Top 10 hits, such as “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break,” and many more.

For more information, visit theofficialjohnnylee.com.

# # #

Suggested Tweet:

#JohnnyLee continues tour with @MickeyGilley1 on the #UrbanCowboyReunionTour. Get your tickets now! bit.ly/2QbelJf