Johnny Lee Announces ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour’

Country legend and Urban Cowboy Johnny Lee, known for his dynamic stage presence and countless hits including, “Hey Bartender,” “One In A Million,” “Pickin’ Up Strangers,” “Prisoner Of Hope,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Could’ve Heard A Heart Break,” and his No. 1 crossover hit “Lookin’ For Love,’‘ is announcing his ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour.’ Throughout his career, Lee has achieved 26 Top 20 singles and became an integral part of the ‘Urban Cowboy’ movement that took the world by storm in the early 80s. Along with the announcement for the ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour,’ Johnny Lee is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1983 Top 10 hit “Sounds Like Love,” which was written by Tommy Rocco and Charlie Black.

“The good Lord has given me a wonderful life and the absolute most loyal fans in the world,” shares Johnny. “The music and fans have meant everything to me. Over the last couple of years, Parkinson’s has been a pain in the…butt. This is a big announcement and one I am not making easily. So come on out and join us for a night of music and memories as we kick off the ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour.’ This isn’t the end…this is only the right now.”

Johnny Lee, known for his dynamic stage presence and No. 1 smash crossover hit “Lookin’ for Love,” recently released his highly anticipated album, Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright by BFD/Audium Nashville distributed exclusively through The Orchard. Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright consists of fourteen songs, some written or co-written by Johnny, that he has saved throughout the years for the perfect album that truly reflects his life. Each of the fourteen tracks showcases a different side of Lee, allowing his listeners to experience a journey that draws on his past, but more importantly highlights the future. Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright was premiered by Taste of Country and is available on all streaming platforms at orcd.co/JohnnyLeeEverythingsGonnaBeAlright.

Johnny Lee Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAR 04 – 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

APR 15 – The Texan Theater / Cleveland, Texas

APR 16 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

APR 23 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

APR 30 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

MAY 07 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

MAY 14 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

MAY 17 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

MAY 27 – Real Life Amphitheater / Selma, Texas (with T.G. Sheppard, Moe Bandy, Joe Stampley, Janie Fricke, and Moore & Moore)

MAY 28 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

JUN 24 – Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

SEP 03 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

SEP 07 – Tackle Box / Chico, Calif.

SEP 08 – Eagle Mountain Casino / Porterville, Calif. (with Crystal Gayle)

SEP 10 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

SEP 17 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

SEP 24 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 01 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 08 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 15 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 22 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 29 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

DEC 03 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

DEC 10 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

DEC 17 – Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

About Johnny Lee:

Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968 he began a working relationship with Mickey Gilley at the world-famous Gilley’s nightclub in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a 1979 TV movie ‘The Girls in the Office’ starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the Urban Cowboy film, starring John Travolta and Debra Winger. “Lookin’ For Love” was included in the movie’s soundtrack, and became Lee’s first gold record. The song spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard country music chart, and #2 on the pop music chart, later becoming one of their Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time.

When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Lee has had a string of Top 10 hits including “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break” and more.

For more information, visit thejohnnyleemusic.com.

About Bob Frank Distribution (BFD):

Bob Frank Entertainment (BFE) was formed in 2012 as a multi-faceted entertainment company with current ownership interests in Damson Lane Productions (Film & TV), Red River Entertainment & BFR (Record Labels), Admiral Lane Songs (Music Publishing), BFD (Distribution) and Fusion Entertainment (Agency & Management). In 2021 BFE launched Red Shark Ventures (RSV) as its private investment division with a focus on catalog master acquisitions.

Visit www.bobfrankent.com for more information.

