Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon to Open in Nashville

A new kitchen and bar with Johnny Cash’s name on it will debut late spring of 2019 on Nashville’s lower Broadway. The 15,000 square-foot venue will offer authenticity and hospitality, two things Johnny and June Cash were known for.

The Johnny Cash’s Kitchen and Saloon will be located next to the Johnny Cash Museum. This bar and restaurant is a partnership between the John R. Cash Trust and Icon Entertainment.

“I’m beyond thrilled to expand our extremely successful relationship with the Cash Estate through this ground-breaking food and beverage concept,” CEO of Icon Entertainment Bill Miller says in a press release. “My relationship with the Cash family extends to nearly my entire life, and there’s no greater pleasure for me and my family than continuing our partnership well into the future. The impression Johnny Cash left on Nashville is indelible and this venture further confirms that his presence will be a dominant force here for many years to come.”

Cash’s restaurant will feature Southern food with some soul food thrown in for good measure. The menu is created by Nashville’s own David Swett, who owns local meat-and-three, Swett’s. There are no details on the bar offerings yet.

Cathy Sullivan, representative of the John R. Cash Trust says she’s “honored and excited to have this additional alliance with Bill Miller to expand celebrating the lives of John and June Cash. Johnny Cash is still a vibrant force in the Nashville community and beyond. It is a fitting tribute to bring this unique venue where families and friends may gather in a way that brings new life to the Cash family style of entertaining.”

Cash’s bar and eatery will sit across the street from Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House and right behind Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.