Johnel NG Announce New Long Play ‘Galactic Theme,’ Inspired By A Futuristic Life Outlook

Johnel announced his fourth extended compilation, titled Galactic Theme, on Instagram Sunday. The album, out on April 26, releasing under Nnamani Music Group, will feature 7 songs which includes no collaboration and is inspired, in part, by pop music culture.

“About a year ago, a friend introduced me to the movie Entergalactic by Kid Cudi,” the singer said in a press release. “I was curious and I found resonance with the concept of the movie, and as I began to experiment and implement it into my music.”

“It struck me – the idea of navigating chaos with grace and having confidence in your ability to withstand any storm,” he added. “I noticed that I was looking through the histories of pop, hyperpop, and afro pop music at the same time. I have always found it to be so self-assuredly optimistic, and I carried that honesty and attitude into my recording sessions.”

The album artwork sees Johnel levitating in a galaxy-like environment to the sunny sky while others watch nearby, channeling the concept of the long play title to perfection. The singer also released the track list for the long play, which features song titles such as “H20,” “Into a Broken Universe,” Afro Galactic,” and “No More Love.”

Galactic Theme Tracklist:

H20

Afro Galactic

Into a Broken Universe

No More Love

U

Don’t Leave

I Still Pray