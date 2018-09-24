John Reynolds Promoted To OM At Beasley/Charlotte

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/CHARLOTTE has promoted JOHN REYNOLDS to OM for the cluster, which includes Country WSOC, Top 40 WNKS, AC WKQC, Urban WPEG, Urban AC WBAV, and Classic Rock WBCN, effective MONDAY, OCTOBER 1st. He most recently served as PD for WNKS and WKQC; his previous career experience includes KHKS/DALLAS, WHTZ/NEW YORK, and WKTI/MILWAUKEE. REYNOLDS succeeds DJ STOUT in the OM role following STOUT’s departure from the cluster last month.

“JOHN is an exceptional leader and very committed to the success of all of our BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/CHARLOTTE radio stations,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/CHARLOTTE VP/Market Manager BILL SCHOENING. “I am looking forward to seeing him continue to build our strong brands for many years to come.” Added BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP EVP/Programming JUSTIN CHASE, “We recognized JOHN’s talent for creating great radio from the moment we began working with him in 2014. He has helped build some [of] the best radio brands in the market, and we’re proud he’ll be leading the programming strategy for all of our stations in CHARLOTTE.”