John Michael Ferrari “Somewhere We Could Fall” now available to Country radio

Award-winning poet performing singer songwriter recording artist John Michael Ferrari writes emotional story-telling songs about his life experiences and those of others. With touches of sophistication and child-like wonder, John Michael’s songs cross several genres.

New single, “Somewhere We Could Fall”, from the “Be the Smile on Your Face” album, recorded at Larry Beaird Studios, Nashville; produced by Pepper Jay, and written and performed by John Michael Ferrari. Thank you to Eli Beaird (bass), Larry Beaird (acoustic guitar), Evan Hutchings (drums), Troy Lancaster (electric guitar), Billy Nobel (keys), Russ Pahl, (steel guitar), Jim “Jimbo” DeBlanc (tracking / BGV engineer) Rob Lane (Vocal Engineer), David Buchanan (mix engineer), and gorgeous background vocals of Tania Hancheroff.

To date, some of the best charts for “So Beautiful” so far:

#4 Country = National Radio Hits 11/18/20

#5 Country Digital – New Music Weekly 11/13/20

#7 AC Hot AC – National Radio Hits 11/18/20

#14 Indie World Country 11/13/20

#14 Mainstream Top 30 Countdown – Independent Music Network 11/23/20

#16 Country – New Music Weekly 11/13/20

#18 Adult Contemporary Radio – New Music Weekly 10/7/20

Early Life:

John Michael Ferrari’s childhood was not a happy one. He found refuge in playing his guitar and singing. (He was not allowed to play his guitar in his step-father’s house.) The first song he learned was “Tom Dooley” and the first song he wrote at 14 was “Wah Do Wah Do” (not one for the record books.)

Never wanting to be with his step-father, John spent his childhood on the streets and got into trouble. Finally, at age 15, a Judge called him incorrigible. Not understanding what that word meant, he responded “Thank you” and the Judge sentenced John to 2 years in the Nevada State Children’s Home in Carson City. John shares this “was probably the best thing that could have happened to me and the first time I felt safe as a child or teen”. Before graduating high school, the principal suggested John Michael drop out of school and join the military … which he did … the U.S. Army, 25th Infantry.

Milestones:

Music has been John Michael Ferrari’s life; writing, arranging, and performing. Pepper Jay and John have been music partners for over 30 years. She produces John Michael Ferrari’s music and manages his career.

Newspapers and magazines have been generous to John Michael Ferrari. The Los Angeles Times wrote a full-page story on John entitled, “No Earplugs Required” and concluded John Michael was the new Sammy Davis Jr or a young Bobby Darin. The Tolucan called John Michael a “crooner with a smooth as silk voice.” Multiple page articles recently in Hollywood Weekly and Pahrump Life.

John Michael Ferrari awarded Triple A Album by the Fame Awards 12/5/20. Recently, named Rising Star by eZWay Hall of Fame 2020, awarded Best Peace Song of the Year 2020 at the Hollywood Tribute to the Oscars by Art 4 Peace for his song, “Like a Rock and Roll Band,” and awarded Outstanding Male Singer Songwriter of the Year by the Producer’s Choice Honors 2019.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: John Michael Ferrari

Song Title: Somewhere We Could Fall

Publishing: Pepper Jay Productions

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Be The Smile On Your Face

Record Label: Cappy