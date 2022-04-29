John Michael Ferrari: John Michael Ferrari: Moving in the perfect direction

There’s a lot going on for the multi-talented John Michael Ferrari. His current single is a breakout hit and everything is moving in the perfect direction for this multiple award-winning singer/songwriter. John was recently voted AC Breakthrough Artist of Year during the 2022 New Music Awards. This acknowledgement comes on the heels of the 2022 release of his soulful cross-over single, “Masquerading in the Night” which is taken from his album “My Heart Can’t Breathe.” “Masquerading in the Night,” with the assistance of radio promoter Loggins Promotion, is impacting the radio charts in the U.S. and internationally. John Michael Ferrari’s music producer, Pepper Jay, was named “Outstanding AC Music Producer of the Year” for Ferrari’s previous single “My Heart Can’t Breathe” by the Producers Choice Honors. “I am humbled by the awards and the welcoming attention to my music”, he tells New Music Weekly. The accolades are many and they continue to build. Just recently, John Michael Ferrari was voted “Fan Favorite 2022” for his song “My Heart Can’t Breathe” by the Independent Music Network; named winner of the United Kingdom Radio contest Ignition Country Radio; named “Country Crossover Artist of the Year 2021” by the New Music Awards; voted “Rising Star 2021” at the eZWay Magazine Gala; awarded “Outstanding Triple A Album 2020” for his album “Be the Smile on Your Face” by the Producers Choice Honors; awarded “Best Peace Song” 2020 at the Hollywood Tribute to the Oscars by Art 4 Peace for his song “Like a Rock n Roll Band”; and named Singer Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 Fame Awards. With the event of his new Masquerading In The Night” hit single track, John continues to build powerful stock in the music industry. All of us at New Music Weekly are thrilled to have him “on the cover” and we wish him continued success in 2022. So far, the picture is very bright for the multi-talented John Michael Ferrari. It is also fitting that John takes the lead for our New Music Awards “Winners” and Radio Breakouts issue as he is both a recent NMA winner as AC Breakthrough Artist of Year & is breaking fast and furious with his current “Masquerading in the Night”. Sometimes timing is everything and in that case it holds so very true for John Michael Ferrari.