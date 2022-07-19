John Lennon Songwriting Contest Finalist Mama B to Release “Mermaid Song” – Playful Summertime Single for Kids

Fresh from the success of her NAPPA Award-winning debut album, Zoology, John Lennon Songwriting Contest finalist Jacq Becker (“Mama B,” of Mama B & Uncle T) is set to release “Mermaid Song,” a playful new summertime single for kids and families, on July 22, 2022.

A sweet and friendly musical glimpse into the daily life and aquatic adventures of mermaids, set to the strains of Hawaiian steel guitar and enhanced by a charming kazoo interlude, “Mermaid Song” is the first single from Mama B’s upcoming solo EP, Mama B – Under the Sea.

“These past couple of years have been tough on families,” says Jacq Becker. “Now more than ever, escaping into music can provide a much-needed respite for kids and parents alike. I wanted to produce a group of joyful, anthemic, and creative songs that kids could really get lost in. Bringing my three-year-old son into the studio with me turned out to be a highlight for everyone. He was transfixed by the writing and recording process and contributed some amazing ad libs and lyric ideas!”

Joining singer/songwriter Jacq Becker as co-writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist is Anders Mouridsen, who has played on many Grammy-nominated songs and has worked with Cam, Taylor Swift, and Meghan Trainor, among other notables.

In addition to being honored by the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and the NAPPA Awards, Zoology has garnered nearly 15 million all-time DSP streams and over 14 million YouTube streams in the seven months since its release.

“Mermaid Song” will be available starting July 22 on all streaming services. The EP Mama B – Under the Sea will be released in August.

ABOUT JACQ BECKER (MAMA B):

Jacq Becker is a singer/songwriter whose music can be heard in various film and TV productions such as Top 5 (starring Chris Rock) and Pretty Little Liars. She was formerly signed to a major record and publishing deal with Grammy-winning producer, Redone.

Growing up in Newport Beach, California, Jacq listened to Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion, studying their intonations and vocal acrobatics. She focused on classical voice throughout high school and at Yale University and took an interest in jazz after college. It was only after becoming a mom that Jacq realized she wanted to make an impact in the children’s music genre. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and young son.

