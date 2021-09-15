John Holiday Unveils Personal Single “Waste Mine”

Following the success of his debut single “Alive in Me,” accomplished countertenor John Holiday is set to release the ballad “Waste Mine” on September 24th via all major streaming platforms with a visual slated for early October. The second song to be released from Holiday’s upcoming EP this winter, “Waste Mine” was written by songwriters Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds of Summer), Josh London (Jimmie Allen), and Steven McMorran (Celine Dion, Michael Bolton) and reunites Holiday with producer Rob Grimaldi (BTS’ “Butter”) and Grammy-winning engineer Tony Maserati (Beyonce, Usher, Mary J.Blige).

Holiday has a strong, personal connection to the song having been introduced to the track around the same time as the start of a new relationship, sharing, “‘Waste Mine’ is probably one of the most beautiful songs that I’ve ever heard, it immediately resonated with me. At the moment, I’d just started “talking to” my now fiancé Rio Souma while we were in Los Angeles – both contestants on The Voice – both on John Legend’s team. Though I was in the midst of a divorce, I instinctively felt an attraction to his heart, intellect, personality and his voice.”

“One of the cardinal rules that we almost all follow is not wasting another person’s time. With this song, here I am telling Rio that if you do anything, please waste my time. Even if it doesn’t work out, and I’m just a fool in love, I’d rather give my everything, including having you to waste my and your time to figure out what happens next. Where will this go? Who will we be together and how will we choose to love each other? Maybe it’ll work out right, but even if you’re wasting time, waste mine.”