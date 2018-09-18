John Carter Cash Releases New Album WE MUST BELIEVE IN MAGIC

Carrying on the legacy of the Cash name, John Carter Cash has released his latest project, We Must Believe in Magic. While it has been over 8 years since his last release, Cash certainly delivers a solid, well-rounded collection, and implements the magic of music throughout his 17-track album release.

“I remember believing in MAGIC. I recall the wind in itself being alive and with a voice… It smelled awake, purposeful and spoke in a resounding tongue I perfectly understood.” John Carter Cash revealed of the album titled track.“All was vast, open, dazzling and wondrous. I believe this to be the truth of the world……the MAGIC is inside us all. And though it may be forgotten, it can be remembered once again… It is only up to us to do one single thing, and do it purely…BELIEVE.”

We Music Believe In Magic – Track Listing:

1. We Must Believe in Magic (Bob McDill and Allen Reynolds)

2. Feel Like Going Home (Charlie Rich)

3. Brave Young Man (John Carter Cash, Bill Miller)

4. Dragon Song (John Carter Cash)

5. Runaway Train (John Carter Cash, Sarah Peasall McGuffey, Janie Lidey, Trey Call)

6. Prayers For St. Regis (John Carter Cash and Shawn Camp)

7. The Dungeon (John Carter Cash)

8. Heaven’s Song (John Carter Cash and Justin Miller)

9. Holy Train (John Carter Cash, Natalie Aulvin, Dave Daeger)

10. Dance With Me (John Carter Cash and Wesley Orbison)

11. Awake Sweet Dreamer (John Carter Cash and Jack Clift)

12. Jayne Hill (John Carter Cash and Jack Clift)

13. Hurt (Trent Reznor)

14. Let the Lower Lights Be Burning (John Carter Cash)

15. Paradise (John Prine)

16. Poor Boy & the Captain’s Daughter (John R Cash and John Carter Cash)

17. Into the Blue (John Carter Cash, George Daeger, and Dave Daeger)