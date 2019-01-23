John Berry Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Singer John Berry is battling cancer. The singer and his wife, Robin, have shared a video that tells his story of diagnosis and treatment. They couldn’t be more optimistic about the road ahead.

“You don’t see fear on these faces,” Robin Berry says about midway through a four-minute long video posted to YouTube. The mid-90s hitmaker and country Christmas crooner talks about how he first noticed symptoms during his 2018 Christmas tour in November. He managed to get through the 21 dates without compromising his clean country sound, but the irritant — described as like having part of a peanut stuck in your throat — never went away, despite treatment.

In January an ear, nose and throat doctor ordered a CAT scan which found a tumor in one of his tonsils. While getting both tonsils removed on Jan. 10, surgeons found that the tumor was larger than they believed — and it had spread. They later confirmed it was malignant.

A five-week treatment lays ahead for a cancer with an more than 90 percent cure rate, per a note from Berry’s publicist.

“We’re just trusting God to get us through this time,” Robin says as the couple smiles and locks arms. Several tour dates have been rescheduled to accommodate treatment. Thoughts, prayers and well-wishes are appreciated they add and can be sent to JohnBerryMusic413@gmail.com.

The 59-year-old Berry broke through with “Your Love Amazes Me” in 1994 and followed it with a half-dozen Top 5 singles, including “What’s in It for Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken the Shine.” Known for a timeless country voice and affable personality, he transitioned to a career as a Christmas staple, touring regularly during the holidays with emphasis on his many holiday albums.