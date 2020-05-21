John Allan Miller Brings Attention to National Mental Health Awareness Month with Cover of Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and Nashville music artist John Allan Miller is bringing attention to the importance of the topic with his cover of Green Day’s Basket Case. John Allan Miller presents a solemn track with the comfort of familiarity – a parallel of the times we are in today, as we take refuge in our homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chilling video, shot on March 28, displays an empty downtown Nashville and bars amidst the city shut down while exposing an array of emotions. Playing to empty bar stools, John Allan Miller finds solace in music, as he always has. Knowing that he will play for fans again soon, Miller projects a message of hope that, though times are trying, we will get through it all together – focusing on each other and our own mental health.

Watch the video for John Allan Miller’s cover of Green Day’s Basket Case here