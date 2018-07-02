Joey Franchize Gets An Extended Deal At WLLD (WiLD 94-1)/Tampa

BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94-1)/TAMPA Night slammer/Mixer JOEY FRANCHIZE will continue to keep it WiLD, signing a multi-year deal with the station that will continue his tenure on THE BAY’S PARTY STATION.

“It’s been a blast! O [PD ORLANDO] is the man and I am hype about continuing to learn more from the GOAT. The whole WiLD staff has been amazing to work with since joining the squad 2 years ago, said FRANCHIZE. “The city has shown nothing but love and I am happy to call this home. It only gets better from here, I will continue to give it my all and stay on top.”