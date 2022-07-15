Joey Canyon “On Country Radio” released to Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Visionary media entrepreneur Joey Canyon is the founder and CEO of Canyon Star TV as well as an award-winning country music singer-songwriter, recording artist, performer, and producer. Originally from the Southwest, he spent most of his life in Colorado before moving to Nashville, where he’s building a new wholesome family media network focused on Americana and country lifestyles. Canyon is known for his genuine, down-to-earth nature and expansive creative vision. After developing expertise in a range of production roles throughout the 80s and 90s, Canyon started his own production services company, working on national commercials, documentaries, TV series, and with NFL Films for eight years. He later conceived, produced, and hosted The Joey Canyon Show, a dynamic, critically-acclaimed country music variety show featuring the best names in traditional country music. Canyon’s reputation as a top-tier creator of outstanding, wholesome family entertainment is well-earned: He’s a unique leader guided by a wealth of experience and strengthened by his faith. “I was educated by life’s ups and downs,” he says. “The key is to trust in the Lord and never give up.” Canyon launched his global media network, CSTV, in March 2022. As a recording artist, with the release of his new single “On Country Radio” (Glo-Dot), Joey now embarks on another amazing musical journey.

