Joel Ansett Brings Unseen Pain To Light in New Single “Just Fine”

Denver artist Joel Ansett is returning with the release of “Just Fine” on February 5th. Fresh off the release of his single “Ease” which premiered in American Songwriter, Ansett is again blending genres of folk, pop, and R&B to create a thoughtful single that touches on the topic of unseen pain and suffering. Premiering on Where The Music Meets and praised for his “brilliant composition”, the single was inspired by a friend who was walking through chronic pain. “We would get together and they would look completely healthy and happy, and then they would share that at that moment they’re dealing with a level 7 or 8 pain… Unseen pain,” says Ansett. “I’m sitting right across from them and without them sharing that, I would have had no idea.” Ansett goes on to explain after experiencing several other stories in a similar fashion, he drew a connection to the sickness of depression and how that pain is also very unseen. Incorporating this idea into the lyrics, “Nobody can see this fight I’m fighting now – When it’s all inside – And ‘you look just fine’” Ansett also found symbolism in the sounds being recorded. “Sonically, the feel-good hip hop beat represents the surface level appearance of things going well and life being good, and the slightly atonal bass loop underneath represents the unseen pain,” says Ansett.