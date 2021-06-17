Joe Romersa “Momma Needs To Know” Now Impacting Radio: Download Now
Joe Romersa is a professional drummer with both touring and studio experience. His work can be heard on numerous albums including the 1992 Grammy award-winning The Missing Years by John Prine.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Joe Romersa
Song Title: Momma Needs To Know
Publishing: Hollywood Harris Music Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Momma Needs To Know
Record Label: Lucky 88 Music
|Radio Promotion:
|ADD Promotion
|Gary Lefkowith
|(212) 222-5212
|hifiadd@aol.com