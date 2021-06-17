Joe Romersa “Momma Needs To Know” Now Impacting Radio: Download Now

Joe Romersa is a professional drummer with both touring and studio experience. His work can be heard on numerous albums including the 1992 Grammy award-winning The Missing Years by John Prine.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Joe Romersa

Song Title: Momma Needs To Know

Publishing: Hollywood Harris Music Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Momma Needs To Know

Record Label: Lucky 88 Music