Joe Romersa “Don’t Rain On My Day” Released: Radio/Media Download

Joe Romersa is an American musician, composer, and music producer. Recognized in his teens for his talent with sound. Romersa’s illustrious career includes working with many notable music industry greats.

“Don’t Rain On my Day,” off his full album Who We Are Today, is the upbeat anthem for the new era. Don’t Rain delivers its positive message wrapped in a funked-up indie rock sound. Whether beating back the haters or the internal doubt, Don’t Rain is a positive reminder that it’s “gonna be alright.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Joe Romersa

Song Title: Don’t Rain On My Day

Publishing: Hollywood Harris Music Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Who We Are Today

Record Label: Lucky 88 Music