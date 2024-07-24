Joe Nichols Releases First Song From Upcoming 11th Studio Album

Three-time GRAMMY nominated Quartz Hill Records artist Joe Nichols’ releases new song, “Bottle It Up,” today across all streaming and digital retail partners. With his “signature neo-traditional sound” (Billboard) and rich baritone, Nichols latest track is a rollicking slice-of-life ode to capturing the good times and savoring the special moments with family and friends.

LISTEN to “Bottle It Up” HERE.

WATCH the official lyric video HERE.

“‘Bottle It Up’ is about the good things in life and saving them up. And also enjoying them when maybe life is a little less than stellar,” says Nichols. “I think we would all like to take great moments in our life, capture them, put them in a bottle and constantly drink from it. It’s about storing up the good stuff.”

Written by Josh Kear, Dan Isbell and Paul Sykes, “Bottle It Up,” marks the first song release from Nichols’ upcoming 11th career studio album as well as his second project for Quartz Hill Records. The song was produced by Mickey Jack Cones (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) and Derek George (Randy Houser).

Earlier this week Nichols joined chart-topping rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Post Malone onstage at his “A Night in Nashville” show at Marathon Music Works for a collaborative performance of Nichols’ Platinum No. 1 hit “Brokenheartsville,” which Malone called “one of the best-written songs I’ve heard in my entire life.”

Nichols recently released a mashup of Alice in Chains’ “Rooster,” and the Hank Williams, Jr smash “A Country Boy Can Survive” which has become a fan favorite at his live shows as Nichols continues touring across the U.S. and beyond.

Joe Nichols Summer 2024 Tour Dates

08/02/24 – Astoria, OR – Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center

– Swansboro, NC – Swansboro Baseball Field 08/10/24 – Hagerstown, MD – Meritus Park

– Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center 08/17/24 – Mineral City, OH – Atwood Lake Park

– Mason, WI – Concert in the Corn 2024 08/23/24 – Saint Joseph, MO – Missouri Theatre

– Eau Claire, WI – Seymour Ball Club 08/31/24 – El Dorado, AR – MAD Amphitheatre

– Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheatre 09/07/24 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Rocks Concert Series

– Corona, CA – Dos Lagos Amphitheatre 09/28/24 – Fort Dodge, IA – Downtown Country Jam

– Roanoke, VA – Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridge 10/12/24 – Hiawassee, GA – Anderson Music Hall

– Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center 10/24/24 – New Braunfels, TX – Brauntex Performing Arts Center

To view a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit: joenichols.com/tour

About Joe Nichols:

Multi-platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is one of country music’s most-lauded recording artists. A 21st century traditionalist, Nichols is an artist who is both timely and timeless – one who has racked up more than TWO BILLION cumulative audio streams/ views including a half-dozen No. 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that blurs the boundaries between country music’s past and present. It’s an approach that has earned Nichols three GRAMMY nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, a CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records. Nichols’ additional honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine as well as a New York Times “Best-Albums-of-the-Year” nod. The celebrated star has appeared on national media programs ranging from the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets in CBS primetime to The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The View, Entertainment Tonight and Austin City Limits. He also made his big screen debut in the feature film, Murder at Yellowstone City.

Nichols’ follow-up to his critically-lauded album, Good Day For Living – which included the Top 15 hit* of the same name – will be released later this year. The first song from his 11th studio album, “Bottle It Up,” is out now.

For the latest news on Nichols visit: www.JoeNichols.com and follow him (@JoeNichols) on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.