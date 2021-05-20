Joe Nichols’ “Home Run” Lyric Video World Premieres TODAY on Country Now

Multi-platinum Quartz Hill Records artist Joe Nichols premieres the lyric video for his celebrated new single, “Home Run,” today (5/17) exclusively on Country Now.

Set against the backdrop of empty baseball stadiums and desolate sports imagery, the poignant lyrics of “Home Run” take center field in the official lyric video by bWOLFF Productions. Fans can also catch a quick cameo from Nichols’ own mother in the video.

“’‘Home Run’ is a universal story and one that we’ve all been going through over the past year and a half. It’s about getting back to your roots and reconnecting with the things that are truly important in life – like being able to hug a loved one that you haven’t seen in a year,” Nichols tells Country Now.

Watch the lyric video for “Home Run” HERE.

The song ushers in a new era of classic-influenced country music from Nichols, one of the format’s most-lauded 21st-century traditionalists. “Home Run” debuted as the second most-added first-week song at country radio last week, earning double digit adds.

“Home Run” is available at all digital retailers now. Stream/ buy “Home Run” HERE.

“Home Run” was penned by award-winning songwriters Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ross Copperman. The song marks Nichols’ first new music since his 2018 EP, Never Gets Old: Traditional Country Series, and the first music since reuniting with veteran label head Benny Brown with whom Nichols enjoyed two multi-week No. 1 singles, the RIAA Gold-certified hits “Yeah” and “Sunny and 75” from the critically-acclaimed album, Crickets.

Nichols is currently in the studio recording his inaugural full-length album for Quartz Hill Records, reuniting with acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, who helmed Nichols’ Crickets. Cones also produced Nichols’ follow-up album, Never Gets Old, which was named one of All Music’s “Favorite Country Albums of 2017” alongside projects by Willie Nelson, Margo Price and Chris Stapleton.

About Joe Nichols :

Multi-platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is one of country music’s most-lauded recording artists. A 21st century traditionalist, Nichols is an artist who is both timely and timeless – one who has racked up a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that blurs the boundaries between country music’s past and present. It’s an approach that has earned Nichols three Grammy nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, a CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records. Nichols’ additional honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine as well as a New York Times “Best-Albums-of-the-Year” nod. The celebrated star has appeared on national media programs ranging from the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets on CBS to The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The View, Entertainment Tonight and Austin City Limits.

For the latest news on Nichols visit: www.JoeNichols.com and follow him (@JoeNichols) on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Quartz Hill Records:

Quartz Hill Records is a full-service country music label led by Benny Brown, Paul Brown and award-winning songwriter Jason Sellers. In addition to multi-platinum star Joe Nichols, Quartz Hill’s roster includes triple threat singer/songwriter/ guitarist Ben Gallaher as well as up-and-coming country stylist Nate Barnes whose first single, “You Ain’t Pretty,” was a Top 10 Most Added Song 4 out of its first 5 weeks at Country Radio.” (Mediabase)

