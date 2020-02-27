Joe & Martina’s Hit-Worthy Single “Give Me Back the 90’s” Featuring the Iconic John Berry

The flourishing married duo Joe & Martina have established an authentic Country music revival with the release of their latest single “Give Me Back the 90’s,” appropriately featuring the iconic singer-songwriter John Berry (“Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye,” “Kiss Me in the Car”) — AVAILABLE NOW.

With a platinum hit under his belt as a co-writer on Luke Combs’ “Don’t Tempt Me,” Joe joined forces with frequent collaborators singer-songwriter Dustin Huff and producer Johnny Garcia (Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood) to pen “Give Me Back the 90’s,” before adding Martina’s warm harmonies in their home recording studio. The song came together almost effortlessly as the lyrics reminisce about life before the digital age along with the strategic name placement of 90’s Country artists.

“Martina and I are hardcore Country music fans first and foremost,” said Joe. “So intentionally nodding our hats to George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Wynonna and of course, John Berry, was nothing but an act of love for some of the artists who truly shaped us as musicians and established our life soundtrack.” “This song represents us as Joe & Martina, how we grew up, what influenced us and the way our hearts beat for Country music,” agreed Martina. “I had a poster of John Berry on my wall as a kid, so having John in our own home to record, sharing his talent and soul, was an absolute honor and dream come true.” “I was honored to be asked to sing on this song with my friends, Joe & Martina. I knew lyrically it was a song paying homage to the 90’s Country music they grew up on and I thought that really was an awesome idea for a song, but as I listened to the track up to the point they were wanting me to sing, I was absolutely taken back that they had included ME as a 90’s artist that had influenced them to pursue their dreams in Country music! It was quite humbling,” shared Berry. “Thank you Joe & Martina for the privilege of singing on your new single!”

Having recently graced the cover of Horse & Agriculture Magazine for their latest release “I’ve Been Around,” independent artists Joe & Martina have embraced their creative freedom by remaining authentic to their roots, releasing undeniably “Country” material with songs such as “Wild One,” and “Middle of Nowhere USA,”. “Give Me Back the 90’s” is the first single to be distributed to radio since the pair charted at No.51 on Billboard Indicator charts with “You’ve Got That Somethin’” in 2017–the song that originally introduced Joe & Martina to their fans as Terra Bella.

ABOUT JOE & MARTINA

Hailing from California’s Central Valley, married duo Joe & Martina have been performing together for the better part of a decade, continuously honing their craft and developing into one of Country music’s most recognized rising independent artists. The pair has called Nashville home since 2015 and has since been included in Billboard’s list of “Country Artists to Watch;” been exclusively featured on notable outlets such as CMT, Country Rebel, and Sounds Like Nashville; opened for Montgomery Gentry, Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, and numerous others; acquired a cut on Luke Combs’ double platinum-selling album This One’s For You with the song “Don’t Tempt Me;” and other milestones. Introduced to producer/guitarist Johnny Garcia (Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood) in 2016, Joe & Martina (then known as Terra Bella) released their debut EP Road To Forever which scored them their first Billboard/Music Row Top 100 chart position with “You’ve Got That Somethin’.” As Terra Bella, Joe and Martina released their debut album There’s A Country Song which quickly caught the ears of Nashville’s music scene allowing them to perform on sought after stages at CMA Fest, Whiskey Jam, Music City Light Stage at Bridgestone Arena, and more. Self-described “farm kids” or “ag-vocates,” Joe & Martina also frequently perform for FFA events as well as agricultural fundraisers and rodeos. For more information on Joe and Martina, please visit www.joeandmartina.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify.

ABOUT JOHN BERRY

GRAMMY Award-winning country star John Berry released his current album Thomas Road released Nov. 30, 2018 named after Thomas Road where he grew up in Decatur, GA. The first single off the project, “The Richest Man” was released in March 2019. In 2018 he celebrated the 25th anniversary since signing his first record deal and has recently charted at #30 on the Music Row Breakout Charts with the single, “Beautifully Broken,” which is featured in the soundtrack for the upcoming movie of the same name. Berry has placed 20 singles on the country hit parade charts, six of which went Top 5 as well as a No. 1 on the Billboard and Radio & Records country charts. He has earned numerous Gold and Platinum records. Berry’s co-written “A Mind Of Her Own” and “Kiss Me In The Car” introduced him to radio audiences in 1993. Then, “Your Love Amazes Me,” “What’s In It For Me” and “You And Only You” thrust him to stardom in 1994. “Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,” “I Think About It All The Time,” and “If I Had Any Pride Left At All” were all major hits the following year. “Your Love Amazes Me” earned Berry a 1995 GRAMMY nomination. In 1996, he scored a GRAMMY win for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1. Berry took “Change My Mind” into the country music Top 5 in that same year. “She’s Taken A Shine” became an even bigger hit in 1997. The same year, he was nominated for CMA Vocal Event of the Year for “Long Haired Country Boy” with Charlie Daniels and Hal Ketchum. Both fans and the media took note when “There He Goes” was released as a 1999 duet with Patsy Cline. Berry’s two most recent albums, What I Love The Most and his holiday album, Christmas, are both available now on his website as well as iTunes and other digital retailers. Berry’s TV show, Songs & Stories with John Berry, aired for two seasons on Heartland Television, The Family Channel, The Country Network, Roku (via Heartland), AMG TV, Country TV (New Zealand), and Keep It Country TV (UK). For more information, visit www.songsandstories.com. Follow Berry on his website at www.johnberry.com.