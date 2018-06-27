Joe Galante Honored By Education Through Music

CMA FOUNDATION Chairman JOE GALANTE was honored by EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC at its CHILDREN’S BENEFIT GALA in NEW YORK CITY on MONDAY, JUNE 25th. GALANTE was feted for the impact he has made on the music industry at a national level through his involvement with the CMA FOUNDATION and its partnership with EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC (ETM).

The ETM CHILDREN’S BENEFIT GALA was hosted by WESTWOOD ONE nationally syndicated radio host KIX BROOKS and featured performances by RANDY OWEN of ALABAMA and THE WARREN BROTHERS. More than 400 supporters attended the event where GALANTE was honored, and funds from the GALA benefited music education programs in NEW YORK CITY.