JoDavi’s New Song “I Won’t Go” Empowers Listeners to Overcome Challenges

Los Angeles, CA- Rising artist JoDavi is back with a powerful new single that will inspire listeners to overcome any obstacle that comes their way. Titled “I Won’t Go,” the song is a powerful anthem that showcases JoDavi’s dynamic vocal range and ability to craft songs that resonate with audiences.

“I Won’t Go” is an empowering track that speaks to the challenges of life and the importance of perseverance.

“I Won’t Go is a song of defiance, aid JoDavi. The message is a statement. It was my way of planting my feet in the earth, signifying that I will not be moved so easily, no matter the consequences. I wrote it while on tour, on a plane ride to a studio in Oakland. This was a very difficult time for me emotionally as I found myself in a place where my convictions were being tested and friends were revealing themselves to be more transactional than relational, and so were deserting me. ‘I Won’t Go’ was pep-talk first to myself, but also to anyone feeling challenged to bow to mass formation psychosis. Plant your feet.”

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Stream “I Won’t Go“

About JoDavi:

Often referred to as “Mr. Maestro,” JoDavi fuses his soulful roots with his passion and schooling in orchestration to create what many call “Cinema-Soul;” a sound that likens to Earth Wind and Fire, the 5th Dimension, your favorite movie soundtrack, and his background in gospel, RnB, reggae, and funk.

JoDavi has opened for grammy award winning artists India Arie, and Anthony Hamilton. He has also backed renowned singer Alex Isley, and has shared stages with Jeremy Passion. As far as his own work goes, JoDavi has released over a dozen albums and singles, including his latest full length album, Zion, which he has premiered in New York, California, North Carolina, Georgia, and many other parts of the US.

For more information on JoDavi, please visit his website at linktr.ee/jodavimusic.