JM Lansdowne: Reflections, Records and Rocksteady

Self released and digitally distributed by DistroKid, “ESCAPADES” explores a whole new side of songwriter and performer, JM Lansdowne, most notable in the tattooed Americana Country scene. It’s been said that Lansdowne is notorious for his home-style recordings and has been known to book tours just as an excuse to see close friends.

We don’t lose much of the gravel in his voice on ESCAPADES, but we are tuned in to what may sound like what’s being played in JM Lansdowne’s living room.

“I’m an artist. It’s a gift in itself to exercise that freedom.” —JM Lansdowne

ESCAPADES consists on 3 highly addicting songs that could stand the test of time in anyone’s playlist. Whether you’re a fan of The Police, The Clash, or The Slackers — There is at least one song on this release that is bound to be a personal favorite.

In a musical sense, Lansdowne is found wandering the backstreets and bringing it a little more closer to home. “My ex-wife (Miki Lansdowne) actually took the photo on the cover of ESCAPADES,” states Lansdowne, “I’ve been wanting to use it for a very long time, but never had any music to match the photograph until now.”

Tapping into an eccentric, yet almost vintage vibe on “Light in the Harbor,” passing a torch to the listener and delivering a message of hope — the electricity that flows through and leaves you on the edge of your seat on “RSG” — the inner city anthem, “Motorcycle Queen,” a timeless song that very well could be an opener or closer at every show from here on out.

‘Escapades’ uncovers the darkness and turns a light on.

Catch JM Lansdowne on the Deep Cuts Tour 2019 this Spring with Orion Walsh:

APRIL 25 Columbus, NE @ Oak Room of Columbus

APRIL 26 Lincoln, NE @ Crescent Moon

MAY 02 Ames, IA @ House Show

MAY 03 Iowa City, IA @ Iowa City Yacht Club

MAY 04 Chicago, IL @ The Elbo Room

MAY 05 Indianapolis, IN @ House Show